Odisha Flood: Farmer washed away in flood water in Keonjhar

Odisha Flood: Farmer washed away in flood water in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a farmer was reportedly washed away due to strong current of flood water on Sunday night.

The incident took place in Jabinpur village under Habaleshwar panchayat of Hatadihi block under Anandapur sub-division of Keonjhar district in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Dusasan Munda son of Tabha Munda.

According to reports, Dusasan was going to his agricultural land, as the strong stream of flood water was flowing through the village, Dusasan was washed away by the strong flow of the flood water.

Soon, the villagers searched for Dusasan, and failed to find trace of him.

Reportedly, Dusasan’s body was recovered today near a bridge in the village by the local people, as the flood water decreased in the area.

A pall of gloom descended in the village following the unfortunate death of Dusasan.