Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will conduct an aerial survey in the flood-hit districts of the State tomorrow (Monday).

Informing about Patnaik’s schedule, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy said that the CM will hold discussion with senior officials after his aerial survey.

Several districts of the State including Jajpur, Puri, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur have been affected by the flood.