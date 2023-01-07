Odisha: Flights from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela start from today

Bhubaneswar: Flights connecting Bhubaneswar and Rourkela are scheduled to start from today. The ATR-72 Alliance Air Lines plane will take off from Bhubaneswar airport at 10:45 AM and will land in Rourkela by 11:40 AM.

Similarly, the flight will take off from Rourkela airport at 12:05 PM and reach Bhubaneswar by 1:00 PM.

Chief minister of Odisha, Mr Naveen Patnaik will flag off flight operations between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela today. Rourkela will be the 4th city in Odisha to be connected by commercial flights

According to reports, initially one flight and two chartered flights of Alliance Air Lines will take flight.

The ticket fare from Rorkela to Bhubaneswar is Rs 2898 at this point. Similarly, the ticket price from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela is Rs 2830.

When the flights are regularised, the flight will take off from Rourkela at 2:55 PM and land in Bhubaneswar at 3:50 PM. Similarly, flights will take off from Bhubaneswar at 4:15 PM and reach Rourkela at 5:10 PM.