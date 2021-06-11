Odisha fixes maximum price of COVID vaccines, check details

COVID vaccines price
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Friday fixed the maximum price of COVID vaccines for the private hospitals in the State. This has been informed by the Additional Chief Secretary, P.K Mohapatra.

In his letter to all the district collectors and Commissioner of Municipal Corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela, Mohapatra informed that it has been decided that the price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by vaccine manufacturers and any subsequent changes would be notified in advance.

The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charges. State government may monitor the price being so charged.

According to reports, the price of Covishield has been fixed at Rs 780, Covaxin at Rs 1,410, and Sputnik V at Rs 1,145.

