Cuttack: A rare variety fish weighing 58 kg was caught alive in fishing net from Mahanadi river in Gopinath under Badamba block in Cuttack district today morning.

When the local fishermen were venturing into the sea for fishing, they spotted the rare fish entangled in their net.

There was lot of curosity among the villagers to get a glimpse of such a rare fish which they have not seen.