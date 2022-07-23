Odisha fishermen catch rare Telia fish worth Rs 3 Lakh

Bhadrak: A group of Odisha fishermen caught a rare telia fish weighing about 32 kgs which has been sold at Chandinipal fishing centre in Dhamra of Bhadrak district.

Reportedly, the rare Telia fish was bought by a company in Kolkata for Rs 3,10,000.

The intestine of the rare Telia fish is sold at high prices because it is used to make medicine capsules. The membrane gets easily dissolved in water and that is why it is bought by multinational pharmaceutical companies.

Telia Bhola fish also contains a lot of maw, from which drugs are made which can also be sold abroad, according to reports. Making medicines that save lives requires the utilisation of this fish maw.

This type of giant Telia Bhola fish comes twice or thrice in a year. And the fisherman who catches this fish becomes wealthy with just one catch.