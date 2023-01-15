Odisha: First health and wellness ATM inaugurated in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The first health and wellness ATM by India Health Link (IHL) has been inaugurated in Bhubaneswar at Utkal Chamber of Commerce. It has been inaugurated by Dr. Swadip Shrivastav. Over 50 different health checkups can be done at this ATM with the payment of just Rs 200.

Yesterday these health ATMs were established in 10 other places as well. In the next three months 100 more health ATMs will be inaugurated in several places to improve the health monitoring system in the state.

The aim is to establish 1000 health ATMs in various primary and community health centers throughout Odisha during this year.

People can use this ATM to screen their ECG, blood pressure, body temperature, pulse, and BMI. Along with that vital metabolism screenings can also be done through this machine. The health ATM can provide results in as little as five minutes.

Rotary Club of Fellowship will provide 100 of these machines.