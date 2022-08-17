Odisha: First cut-off marks for admission to Plus Two, Sanskrit & Vocational streams out: Details

Bhubaneswar: The first phase cut-off mark percentage for admissions into the Arts, Science and Commerce streams of Plus Two in the schools and colleges of Odisha was out today.

The plus two admission process will begin from August 19 to continue till August 25. The process will go on in between 9 am and 5 pm during this period. Of course, in the wake of the flood situation in the state the admission duration may be extended.

This year 4, 80,704 students had applied for admission into Plus Two courses. Out of them 4, 04, 400 have been nominated to take admission in the first phase.

As many as 2, 49,713 students have been issued with intimation letter to be admitted into Plus Two Arts while in Science stream the number is 1, 17,653. In Commerce stream 45,332 have been issued intimation letter. In Sanskrit streams 13,268 students have got intimation while for vocational streams 10,232 students have got intimation.

The first phase admission to Plus Two will begin from August 19th. In Arts stream, the Kandakhai Higher Secondary School of Science and Arts has topped the list with 83.50 percentages. Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School in Cuttack is in the second place in the list with 83.33 percentages while the Narasinghpur Higher Secondary School, in Sankara of Cuttack is in the third place with 83.17 percentage cut off mark.

Similarly, in the Science stream the Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School has come out as the first choice with 94.33 percentage marks while the Nilakantha Nagar Saraswati Sishu/Vidya Mandir is second in the list with 93.20 percentages cut off marks. And the BJB Higher Secondary School is in the third place in the list with 93 percentages.

In Commerce stream, the Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School is at the top of the list with 84.17 percent mark, while the Govt Higher Secondary School in Rourkela is in the second position with 80.67 marks. And the BJB Higher Secondary School is in the third place in the list with 79.83 percentages.