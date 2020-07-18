Odisha Fire Service personnel to donate plasma for treatment of Covid-19 patients

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Fire Service personnel, who have recovered from COVID-19, have volunteered to donate plasma for treatment of serious covid patients.

As many as 10 fire personnel who have recovered from Covid-19 will donate their plasma in the first phase at SCB Medical College in Cuttack, informed Satyajit Mohanty, DG Fire Services, Odisha on Saturday.

As many as 192 Odisha fire services personnel, who tested positive for Covid-19 following their return from post-Amphan restoration work in West Bengal, have recovered. Many of them have already resumed duty.

On May 24, The state government had sent a team of 372 firemen to Bengal to carry out restoration work. All of them returned on June 5 and were kept in institutional quarantine. On June 9, 12 of them tested positive for Covid-19. Subsequently, 180 more personnel tested positive.

Odisha has become the third state after Delhi and Maharashtra to start plasma therapy for Covid-19 after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the facility on Wednesday.

A plasma therapy is a procedure that involves the use of antibodies from the blood of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to treat other infected people.