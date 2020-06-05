Bhubaneswar: As many as 372 personnel of Odisha Fire Service, who had been to West Bengal for restoration work aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, returned Odisha on Friday evening.

The Fire Service personnel were received at Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Institute, Naraj, Cuttack by DG, Fire Services, Satyajit Mohanty and other officials.

All of them will undergo 14 days institutional quarantine as per government protocol and will be accommodated in Krupajal Engineering College campus and Revenue Officers Training Institute, Gothapatana Road in Bhubaneswar, officials said.

The Odisha Fire Service personnel have helped the West Bengal government restore normalcy in the cyclone-hit Kolkata in less than two weeks amid the Covid-19 health pandemic,