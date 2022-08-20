Odisha fire personnel’s prompt response saves lives of 70 people who were swept away in Mahanadi river

Kendrapara: The prompt response of the Odisha fire personnel has saved the lives of 70 people who were swept away in Mahanadi river in Odisha’s Kendrapara district earlier this evening.

According to reports, a passenger boat was ferrying 70 passengers from Paradeep to Bahakuda in Mahakalpada area this evening. However, it was washed away due to the strong current of water in the Mahanadi River.

However, the firefighters and the local police reached the spot within no time and carried out a rescue operation with the help of the local boatmen. Despite, the darkness, they put in their all efforts and experience and rescued all 70 people successfully.

