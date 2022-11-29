Odisha: Fire in furniture showroom in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A fire in furniture showroom in Bhubaneswar has been reported in the wee hours on Tuesday said reliable sources.

The exact spot of the fire was lane number 10 in Jagannath nagar colony in Jharpada.

Furniture worth lakhs is said to have been reduced to ashes before the fire department reached the spot and doused the flames completely.

The locals saw flames and smoke bellowing from the area and immediately informed the firee department.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Through preliminary investigation it seems to be due to an electrical short-circuit.

Further details awaited.