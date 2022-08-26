Odisha: Fire Breaks Out In Jajpur, Property Worth Lakhs Destroyed

Jajpur: A four-room house was razed to the ground in a major fire that broke out in Kaimatia village under Bairi police station in Jajpur district.

A sudden fire started in Baban Sahoo’s house at night on August 25, 2022.

Chandikhol fire department reached the place of incident and managed to get the fire under control. However, by that time, four rooms in the house were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Many valuables and properties worth lakhs of rupees were ruined in the fire.