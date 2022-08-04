Odisha: Fire Breaks Out In Government Health Centre Of Balasore

Jaleswar: A major fire has erupted in Sartha village under Singla police station of Balasore district in Odisha.

According to reports, the fire took place allegedly due to a short circuit.

It is noteworthy that, medicines and other stuffs worth lakhs of rupees has been turned into ashes.

On seeing the smoke bellowing out of the healthcare centre the locals immediately informed the staff and the fire department.

The staff rushed in and tried to control the flames. Later, the fire was brought under control by fire services.