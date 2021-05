Odisha: Fire Breaks Out At Oberoi Restaurant In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out in the kitchen of the Oberoi restaurant near Jharpada over-bridge of the capital city on Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the fire seems to be gas leak in the kitchen of the restaurant.

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel soon reached the spot and doused the blaze. ]

(More details awaited).