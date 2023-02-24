Niranjan Pujari presents Odisha State Budget 2023-24, details here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presented the 2023-24 State Budget of Rs 2,30,000 crore in the State Assembly in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Pujari announced Rs 2,000 crore revolving fund for paddy procurement, Rs 1879 crore outlay for KALIA scheme and Rs 24,829 crore for State agriculture.

The Finance Minister also announced Rs 16,048 crore for the health and family welfare department in Budget 2023-24. It has been increased by 27% as compared to 2022-23.

Here’s the allocation for important sector:

Agriculture: Rs 24,829-crore (21% increase)

Health: Rs 16,048-crore (27% increase)

Education & skill: Rs 30,030-crore (10% increase)

Mission Shakti & WCD: Rs 6224-crore (12% increase)

Disaster Risk Management: Rs 3700 crore

