Odisha: Final Decision On Chandan Yatra And Rath Construction To Be Taken Today

By WCE 2
rath yatra 2021
Rath Yatra in Puri (FILE PHOTO)

Puri: The Chandan Yatra and Rath Anukula (construction of chariots for annual Rath Yatra) of Lord Jagannath is scheduled to be held on May 15 in Puri district of Odisha.

A meeting in this regard shall be held today. It will be chaired by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb. The SJTA Chief Administrator Kishan Kumar, District Collector Samarth Varma, SP Kanwar Vishal Singh will be present in the meeting.

It is noteworthy that it was decided on  May 9 that all the servitors, who will take part in Chandan Yatra and Rath Anukula (construction of chariots for annual Rath Yatra) rituals shall be tested. 

All the final decisions regarding the rituals and Covid protocols shall be taken today in the Chattisa Nijoga meeting.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Vaccination Drive For 18-44 Yrs To Start In Cuttack From Today

State

18 Patients Succumb To Covid In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 2,215

Business

Petrol And Diesel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday, Check Rates

Business

Gold Price Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday, Check Rates Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.