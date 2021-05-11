Odisha: Final Decision On Chandan Yatra And Rath Construction To Be Taken Today

Puri: The Chandan Yatra and Rath Anukula (construction of chariots for annual Rath Yatra) of Lord Jagannath is scheduled to be held on May 15 in Puri district of Odisha.

A meeting in this regard shall be held today. It will be chaired by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb. The SJTA Chief Administrator Kishan Kumar, District Collector Samarth Varma, SP Kanwar Vishal Singh will be present in the meeting.

It is noteworthy that it was decided on May 9 that all the servitors, who will take part in Chandan Yatra and Rath Anukula (construction of chariots for annual Rath Yatra) rituals shall be tested.

All the final decisions regarding the rituals and Covid protocols shall be taken today in the Chattisa Nijoga meeting.