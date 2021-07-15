Odisha: Film star couple Anubhav-Varsha to appear at conciliation centre tomorrow

Anubhav Mohanty And Barsha Priyadarshini (File Photo)

Cuttack: Odia film star couple Anubhav Mohanty and his wife Varsha Priyadarshini will appear at the Conciliation centre in Cuttack of Odisha tomorrow. They have been issued with the summons in this regard today.

As per reports, tomorrow the judge himself will be present at the Conciliation centre.

Today the counsel for Varsha Priyadarshini has filed the answer for the two petitions filed earlier by Anubha Mohanty’s counsel.

Date had been fixed today for hearing of the two Miscellaneous cases filed by Anubhav Mohanty earlier.

Since both of them are reputed personalities with social status, a case had been filed to not to allow media to cover the case. Also another Miscellaneous case had been filed for hearing of the case through video conferencing due to lock down.

Also, from Anubhav’s side, yesterday 2 memos had been filed, one for discontinuing the conciliation and another to take action against Varsha alleging contempt of court.

Today, though Anubhav appeared in the Court, Varsha could not be present.

Also read: Odisha’s Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty Lands In Trouble As Wife Files Domestic Violence Complaint
