Odisha: Film producer loots concrete mixer in Ganjam!

Ganjam: A film producer has been arrested by the police for looting a concrete mixer machine in Ganjam district of Odisha on Sunday.

The incident of stealing a concrete mixer machine has been reported from Khallikote area in Ganjam district.

The police received a complaint in this regard and started an investigation into the matter. On examining the CCTV footage of the area the police identified the looter and launched a man-hunt to arrest the accused.

It is worth mentioning that, the concrete mixer machine was stolen from Ganjam and sold off in the capital city of Odisha that is Bhubaneswar.

The film producer had allegedly spotted the concrete mixer machine while travelling and made a plan to steal it, revealed the police investigation.

The investigation further revealed that the film producer was in dire need of money hence he was forced to take this extreme step.