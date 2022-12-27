Odisha FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: Indian Hockey Team reaches Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The players of Indian Men’s Hockey Team on Tuesday reached Odisha ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

The team was accorded with a grand welcome at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

The 18-member team will be led by Captain Harmanpreet Singh with Odia hockey star Amit Rohidas as the Vice Captain.

The Hockey World Cup will be held from 13th January to 29th January at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

India will begin their World Cup match against Spain on January 13 in Rourkela followed by their second pool D match against England. They will move to Bhubaneswar to play their third pool match against Wales.