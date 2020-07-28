Plasma collection to start in Balasore as 371 persons willing to donate

Balasore: The Hospitals in Balasore are soon likely to start plasma collection from consented donors for the treatment of critically ill Covid-19 patients in the State. As many as 371 persons have shown willingness to donate their plasma in the district.

State Tourism Minister Jyoti Panigrahi chaired a meeting at Balasore Circuit House with the district collector, MLA and former MLA of the locality to discuss about the preparedness to start the plasma collection in the district.

As part of all the measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting also planned certain strategies how more number of people will be encouraged to donate their plasma in the coming days.

During the meeting, Minister Panigrahi also spoke about the importance of plasma therapy which has brought a great relief to the seriously ill coronavirus patients in the state of Odisha.