Odisha: Fight over past enmity, woman alleges miscarriage

fight over past enmity in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In the capital city of Odisha, there has been a fight over a past enmity in which a woman has allegedly had a miscarriage.

The incident has been reported from Pahala police limits in Banguari village. It is reported that, the lady identified as Sonali Panda an her family members were attacked on October 2, 2022.

She alleged that in the scuffle, she suffered a miscarriage. It is worth mentioning that, she is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack.

However, Sonali and her family members have further alleged that the police did not accept their complaint and took no action against the offenders.

It is noteworthy that the Pahala police has said that, a complaint has been lodged by both the parties and necessary action is being taken in this regard.

Further details in this matter is awaited.

