Odisha FC Under 18 Boys Register First Win In AIFF Hero Elite League

Odisha FC Under 18 Boys Register First Win In AIFF Hero Elite League

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha FC under 18 boys have registered their first win in the 2019-20 season of the AIFF Hero Elite League. Odisha FC defeated Youth Football Club by a margin of 2-0 goals at Training Pitch 2, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Odisha FC boys dominated the game from the beginning with Rishabh Dobriyal finding the back of the net in the ninth minute of the match. The first half ended with Odisha FC leading 1-0.

Related News
State

CRUT to run extra buses to Barabati for India Vs WI match

State

40th All Odisha Commerce Conference Inaugurated at KIIT

State

Pinaka missile test-fired off Odisha coast

State

ECoR Witnesses 315% Increase In Booking Of Unreserved…

Odisha FC continued to perform after the change of sides as well. Their star from the first game Akshunna Tyagi scored in the 68th minute to double the lead for the Bhubaneswar-based team. Odisha FC ended the game with the same 2-0 lead and recorded their first win of the tournament.

Odisha FC had drawn their first game 2-2 against Punjab FC and will take on Maximus Prime Sports in their next match on December 26.  

 

You might also like
State

CRUT to run extra buses to Barabati for India Vs WI match

State

40th All Odisha Commerce Conference Inaugurated at KIIT

State

Pinaka missile test-fired off Odisha coast

State

ECoR Witnesses 315% Increase In Booking Of Unreserved Tickets Through Mobile Phones

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.