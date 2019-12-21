Odisha FC Under 13 Boys Lift Sudeva Youth League Title

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC under 13 boys’ team has won the Sudeva Youth League title by getting the better of Bhaichung Bhutia Football School (Residential) in the final. The Bhubaneswar-based club won the summit clash 4-3 in the shootout after the match ended at 2-2 in regulation time.

For Odisha, Aditya and Pranay had found the back of the net in the regulation time. Aditya had opened the score for his team in the 30th minute while Pranay scored the second goal in the 67th minute of the summit clash in New Delhi. Ashmit, Akshat, Arpit and Siddharth were the scorers in the shootout for the Odisha under 13 boys.

Apart from Odisha FC and Bhaichung Bhutia Football School (Residential), Sudeva FC, FC Noida and Bhaichung Bhutia Football (Academy) were the other teams who took part in the tournament held at Sudeva Residential Football School, New Delhi.