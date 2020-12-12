Pipli: In order to support the farmers opposing the newly enacted farm laws, the Akhila Bharatiya Krushak Mahasangh have staged a protest at the toll gate at Pipli in Puri district this morning.

They have demanded exemption of the toll tax for all the vehicles passing through the toll gate.

The Krushak Sangathan have also warned that they will continue the agitation and has also threatened to gherao office of the collectors and sub-collectors on December 14.

Similarly, in Haryana the farmers have closed the toll today , make it toll free as part of their protest against the farm laws, The vehicular movement have been disrupted at Shambhu Toll Plaza in Ambala.