Odisha: Famous Bargarh Dhanuyatra to begin from tomorrow

Bargarh: The world famous Dhanuyatra will commence in Bargarh town of Odisha from tomorrow. The massive festival will continue till January 6, 2023.

The town of Bargarh has been decked up for the famous yatra. From tomorrow Bargarh town will be considered as Mathura Nagari while Ambapali, on the outskirt of Bargarh town will turn into Gopapura, where Lord Krishna will perform His childhood activities.

Different photos have been drawn on walls at different locations depicting episodes from the mythological happennings of the Tretaya yug.

The Bargarh town has been illuminated for the upcoming festival. The residents of Bargarh are much excited to witness Dhanuyatra because the famous festival is being organised after a gap of two years which had been cancelled due to the pandemic.