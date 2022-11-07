Odisha: Famous Baliyatra of Cuttack can be seen using this App

Cuttack: Here is good news for the people who want to see the famous Baliyatra of Odisah’s Cuttack on digital mode through their gadgets.

A mobile App named “Ama Balijatra” (Our Balijatra in Odia) is to be launched tomorrow using which one can watch the historic Baliyatra from the comfort of his/her house or office on the digital mode using his mobile phone. It was informed by Cuttack Municipal Commissioner (CMC) Nikhil Pavan Kalyan.

As per reports, the said App is scheduled to be launched at 12 noon on Tuesday. Following the launch, users can download the ‘Ama Baliyatra’ App from Google Play Store. All the information regarding the famous Baliyatra will reportedly be available in this App.

Besides, this App will also help people to locate the business kiosks in the Baliyatra ground. The traders will be included in the GPRS. The App will also provide information about toilet, parking and traffic arrangement at the Baliyatra ground.

Apart from this the App will be helpful to get information on different cultural and government programmes. It will also have information on branded items besides information about the Help Desk at the Baliyatra ground.