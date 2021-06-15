Odisha: Family taken as hostage by armed youth rescued in Bolangir

Bolangir: All three members of a family held captive by an armed youth were rescued by police and fire personnel at Santipada area in Bolangir Town on Tuesday.

The armed youth has been identified as Bikram Panda of Talpali Para in Bolangir town.

Sources says, Bikram had entered the house of one Manmohan Hota at Shantipada in Bolangir and had taken him, his wife, and son at gunpoint when he was offering his morning prayer. Bikram held them captive at gun point for several hours over an alleged relationship issue.

However Hota and his family members entered a room and locked the door from inside.

On getting information, SDPO Bolangir rushed to the spot with the police team along with fire services personnel.

Later, Bolangir SDPO and the team entered the house from a window on the first floor of the house and rescued the family members successfully through the window with the help of fire personnel.