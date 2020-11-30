Odisha: Family of deceased Home Guard seeks Govt help

Jajpur: The family of a deceased Home Guard is reportedly running under grave financial crisis. Two years after demise of the man from Jajpur district of Odisha his family is yet to receive any government help.

As per reports, Satrughna Behera of Patrajpur in the district was posted as a Home Guard at the Balichandrapur Police Station. In July 2018 he passed away due to heart ailment. He was survived by 2 sons and 3 daughters besides his wife Seeta. The family does not have any land.

Deceased Behera was the only earning member of his family. After his untimely death his elder daughter Laxmipriya left study and engaged herself in tailoring to nourish the family. Her other siblings are studying.

In the meantime his wife has met officers of the Home Department for several times to get some financial assistance but in vain. So far neither the Government nor the Police department has provided any financial assistance to the family.

In this circumstance, the family members have urged Odisha government to provide them financial assistance and job to one of the family members.