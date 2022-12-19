Odisha: Fall in temperatures, dry weather to prevail for 4-5 days

Bhubaneswar: Dry weather shall prevail over the districts of Odisha. Dense fog has occurred at one or two places over the district of Kandhamal of South Interior Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack and Kalahandi of Odisha. Minimum temperatures observed appreciable fall at a few places over the districts of South interior Odisha.

One or two places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, appreciable rise at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha.

They were appreciable below normal at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha, below normal at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

At one or two places over the districts of interior Odisha, above normal at one or two places over the districts of interior Odisha and normal at many places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 33.0˚C was recorded at Nayagarh and the lowest minimum temperature of 7.6°C was recorded at Keonjhar in the plains of Odisha.