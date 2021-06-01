Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday seized 120 duplicate television sets in the Capital city of Odisha and four showroom owners were arrested in this connection.

The four accused has been identified as T. Pravakar Rao, Siba Prasad Sahu, Manas Jena and Shamin Khan. All are residents of Bhubaneswar.

Reports said, the accused showroom owners were selling duplicate tv’s. They were using fake labels of popular LED TV brands. The accused were mostly targeting lower income group people who cannot buy branded costly tv. They were convincing them to but these TV. They had purchased them from Kolkata and were selling them in Bhubaneswar at a cheaper price. They were not paying the custom, excise and GST for the TV Sets.

On basis of reliable information, the Special Squad of Commissionerate police conducted raid at four showrooms that is Laxmisagar, Badagada, Airport and Mancheswar area in Bhubaneswar and seized around 120 duplicate Tv sets from them and arrested four showroom owners.

Later, the four accused have been sent to police custody and will be court forwarded. A probe has been initiated into the matter.