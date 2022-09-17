Odisha: Fake Naval officers held for duping Rs 17 lakh from job aspirants in Gajapati

Paralakhemundi: As many as four persons have been arrested by the Paralakhemundi police for allegedly duping money from youths under the pretext of providing Indian Naval jobs at the district headquarters here today.

The arrested persons have been identified as R Vinod Kumar, B Rakesh, K Srikant and K Sushant. All of them are said to be the residents of Jagannathpur village under Gunpur police station limits in Rayagada district.

According to reports, the accused persons took around Rs 17 lakh from the job-seeking youths under the pretext of providing jobs at the Indian Navy. However, as they did not get job, the youths lodged a complaint at the police station.

Based on their complaint, police initiated a probe into the matter and apprehended the accused today. Besides the police have also seized Navy uniforms, fake recruitment letters, fake aadhaar-card and 8 mobile phones from their possession.