Odisha: Fake medicines of 2 brands seized in Boudh

By WCE 1

Boudh: A special squad of Drug Controller of Odisha seized huge quantity of fake medicines Sneeze-500 and Methidral-500 during a raid at two medicine stores in Boudh district.

Related News

Odisha: Couple Dies In Road Accident In Boudh

Son Killed, 4 Critical In Odisha Road Mishap

Acting on a tip-off, the drug inspection department of Boudh conducted a raid at two medicine stores during which two brands, 22 packets of Sneeze-500 and Methidral-500 of fake medicines have been seized.

A case has been registered against the two owners of the medicine store Birmitra Dehuri and Suresh Meher and further probe is underway.

You might also like
State

Odisha to bear education expenses of Covid orphaned children

State

Odisha: Gambling den busted in Khordha, 7 Arrested

State

Odisha man strangulates wife to death in Bolangir

State

Covid-19 Claims 42 Deaths In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.