Boudh: A special squad of Drug Controller of Odisha seized huge quantity of fake medicines Sneeze-500 and Methidral-500 during a raid at two medicine stores in Boudh district.

Acting on a tip-off, the drug inspection department of Boudh conducted a raid at two medicine stores during which two brands, 22 packets of Sneeze-500 and Methidral-500 of fake medicines have been seized.

A case has been registered against the two owners of the medicine store Birmitra Dehuri and Suresh Meher and further probe is underway.