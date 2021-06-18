Odisha fake medicine racket: STF team visits Mumbai for investigation

Bhubaneswar: The STF team of Crime Branch has visited Mumbai for investigation of the fake medicine racket of Odisha.

Mumbai Police have arrested Sudeep Mukherjee, chief of the Max Relief Health Care for allegedly supplying fake medicines. The STF team from Odisha has moved Mumbai for interrogation of Mukherjee. The team will work in association with Mumbai police.

It is to be noted that huge amount of fake medicines worth lakhs of rupees were seized recently from different districts of Odisha including Cuttack and Jharsuguda.

The CM had directed Crime Branch investigation of the case. Accordingly, a STF team had been formed to probe the case. The drug controller has reportedly handed over the list of the fake medicines to Crime Branch.