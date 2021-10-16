Odisha: Fake gold racket busted in Bhubaneswar, 2 held

Bhubaneswar: In a big success, Saheed Nagar Police on Saturday busted a fake gold traders racket in the Odisha capital. Two people were arrested in this connection while huge amount of fake gold was seized from their possession.

The two accused persons have been identified as Ghanashyam Solank and Mohan Solank. Both of them are from Chhattisgarh.

As per reports, the accused persons were exhibiting original gold to customers, but after getting the payment they used to give the ornaments made of fake gold. On Saturday, Saheed Nagar Police conducted a raid when a deal about this gold was underway. Police nabbed the culprits and seized the fake gold that weighted about 2 kg.

Further info awaited.