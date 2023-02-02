Odisha: Fake Facebook account of Sambalpur SP created

Sambalpur: A fake Facebook account has been created in the name of the SP of Sambalpur said reliable reports on Thursday.

The person who has created the fake account is sending messages luring the people to purchase some random article and asking to pay money using UPI, PhonePe etc.

The SP of Sambalpur has urged people “So I hereby request all of you to not to respond to any such messages.” The SP further informed that, “A case is registered and accused identified and will be arrested soon. Meanwhile all are to remain cautious.”

“Please go to the fake ‘Sp Sambalpur’ profile and select the option to report the account as “ pretending to someone else “ and thereafter block the account.” the SP requested people.

Further details awaited in this matter.