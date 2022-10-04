Odisha: Fake escort service busted in Bhubaneswar, 6 arrested

Bhubaneswar: A fake escort service racket has been busted in the capital city of Odisha that is Bhubaneswar as many as six have been arrested.

In connection with this fake escort service in Bhubaneswar, the police has recovered as many as 15 bank accounts with as much as 20 lakh cash deposits.

The 20 lakh has been seized and freezed by the cyber cell of twin city Commissionerate Police.

It is noteworthy that, the cyber cell of the Commissionerate Police has arrested as many as six people in this connection. Among the arrestees is a woman.

According to reports, a youth had filed a complaint with the police claiming that he was duped off Rs. 27,000 by a fake escort services agency based in Bhubaneswar.

The police immediately stated investigating into the matter.

Furthermore, the cyber cell has also nabbed a number of SIM cards, several bank passbooks, many QR codes, and as much as Rs. 87,000 in cash.

Further investigation in this matter is underway.

With the frequent use of the internet for various essential services, the number of fraud and duping cases is also on the rise. Cyber frauds, identity thefts and phishing have become common these days.

Yesterday that is on Monday, in a case of cyber crime a cyber fraudster disguised as an army officer duped a man of Rs. 22,000 in Khordha district.