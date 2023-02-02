Odisha: Fake doctor caught in Gynaecology department of Bhadrak DHH

Bhadrak: Fake doctor caught from Bhadrak District Headquarter hospital (DHH). The District Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) caught the fake doctor while visiting the wards of the women and obstetrics department.

A young man introduced himself as a doctor to the security guard of the Obstetrics Department of Bhadrak DHH. With a stethoscope around his neck, he asked the way to go to the Operation Theater (OT) and Ward.

When the Chief Medical Officer was walking around the ward, he was suspicious and asked for the identity of the young man. After not getting the right answer he sought police help after, questioning and found out that the young man was a fake doctor.

The Bhadrak Town Police has detaining the youth and is interrogating him. The youth has been identified as Rajeev of Jajpur district.