Odisha extends validity of OTET from seven years to lifetime

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government extends the validity of teacher eligibility test (OTET) from seven years to a lifetime, a reason to rejoice for many people looking to join as primary teachers.

This means that all the candidates who have appeared for OTET and have qualified successfully shall be eligible to participate in primary teacher recruitment drives.

Earlier this year, hundreds of teachers took to road and protested in front of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) office here in Odisha today alleging ‘irregularities’ in the valuation of the answer sheets of the special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) examination.

They demanded re-checking of the papers. As per reports, on last August 29 the Board had conducted the OTET special examination. The result of the said examination has come out. More than half of the teachers who had appeared in this exam could not qualify.

Now, the protesting teachers have demanded that either they should be given grace mark or the qualifying mark should be lessened. However, according to them, the Board is not paying heed to their demand.