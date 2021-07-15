Odisha extends lockdown till August 1, Salons, Gyms, Spa and Parlours to remain open

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday announced an extension to the partial lockdown imposed in the state till August 1 and issued fresh guidelines.

Like earlier, 20 districts in Category A & 10 districts to remain in Category B informs Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra.

While shops in 20 Category A district will remain open from 6 am to 8 pm, in Category B districts the shops will open from 6 am to 5 pm. The dists are Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj, informed Mohapatra.

However, the weekend shutdowns, which will come into effect from 5 pm on Fridays, will continue till 6 am on Monday in Category B districts, Mohapatra added.

The bus service resume in the entire state except Puri due to Rath Yatra till July 25.The buses will be ply with seating capacity while no standing passenger will be allowed.

Outdoor and indoor shootings are allowed in the entire state, while gyms, salons, spas and parlors have been allowed to open from 6 AM till 5 PM.

Parks, malls, cinema halls to remain closed across Odisha. All the schools, colleges and coaching centres to remain closed.