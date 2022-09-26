Odisha extends last date of high security number plate, see details

Bhubaneswar: Slot booking done for fitment of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) before the deadline shall be duly considered during the enforcement.

No e-challan shall be issued and no fine shall be collected or no penal action shall be taken against any old vehicle registered prior to 1 April, 2019 for plying vehicles without HSRP if the vehicle owner has an online booking slip.



The State Transport Authority (STA) has launched an online booking service to book high-security number plates and color-coded stickers for old vehicles in Odisha.

The central government has made it mandatory for motor vehicles to have high-security license plates on all vehicles. The state government has also tightened the rules.

Hence, all new and old vehicles are now required to use high-security number plates.

Notably, vehicle owners have been given three months’ time to fix the HSRP on old vehicles before enforcement is undertaken by the transport department and police officials.

Different deadlines have been set for vehicles as per their registration number.

As per the order, August 31, 2022, is the deadline for the vehicles carrying an Odisha registration mark and registration number ending with 1 and 2, while September 31, October 31, and November 30 are the deadlines for the Odisha registration vehicles with numbers ending with 3 and 4, 5 and 6 and 7 and 8, respectively.

Similarly, vehicle owners with an Odisha registration mark and registration number ending with 9 and 0 will have to affix the HSRP by December 31, 2022.

Adding to it, the government order said legal action will be initiated against dealers or any other person found to be selling and supplying HSRPs in the state without being authorized by vehicle manufacturers.

All regional transport officers (RTOs) have been instructed to comply with the order to ensure that HSRPs are fitted on all motor vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019, in a seamless manner.