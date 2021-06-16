Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Wednesday announced partial unlock in 17 districts while the lockdown restrictions would continue in 13 coastal districts till July 1 to check the spread of Covid-19 infection.

The lockdown restrictions will be eased in 17 out of the 30 districts of the State from tomorrow (June 17 ).

Shops will remain open between 6 am and 5 pm in these 17 districts namely Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Subarnapur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangir and Rayagada.

However, in the rest 13 districts, shops will remain open between 6 am to 1 pm. The districts where the lockdown restriction would continue till July 1 are Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Kenojhar.

All essential services, transport of goods, industrial activities, construction activities will be allowed. However, public buses are not allowed to run on the roads.

Keeping in view livelihood of milk farmers, Govt has decided to open sweet shops. They can only give parcels. Besides, the cycle sale and automobile repair shops are allowed to open.

Morning walks, jugging are allowed between 6 am to 9 am but the parks and gyms will remain closed.

All restrictions regarding marriage, cremation, meetings, social gatherings, opening of temples will continue as before.

The Covid-19 lockdown was initially imposed from May 5 to May 17. However, it was first extended to June 1 and subsequently to June 17 following the rise in the infection in the State.