Odisha: Explosives found in Konark Express diffused

Bhubaneswar: The bomb disposal team has disposed and diffused the explosive material found on Konark Express in Bhubaneswar station.

According to reports, explosive materials had been seized from Konark Express after it reached Bhubaneswar station yesterday.

After inspection by the bomb disposal team at the site of spotting of the bomb it was decided to store it in the station safe room and then diffuse it today. The bomb disposal team disposed the explosive material today, said reliable reports.

Yesterday in the Bhubaneswar station, a sanitation worker found the explosives in the general compartment of the Konark Express train. Furthermore, the cleaner heard noise and saw smoke emanating from the explosive objects.

The cleaning staff who spotted the bomb immediately informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).



The RPF is continuing investigation in this matter. It is being investigated as to who brought all this into the train. The RPF will also inspect the CCTV footage.

The explosives were diffused today in the riverbed by a special bomb disposal squad. The squad diffused the bombs in a regulated explosion.

