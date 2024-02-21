Odisha experiences summer-like weather in February, temperature rises above 35 degree

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has started experiencing summer like temperature in the month of February. The day time temperature continues to rise in several parts of the state. Day time temperature has risen above 35 degree Celsius in most parts of Odisha.

Daily temperature is likely to increase by two to three degree Celsius in the forthcoming days. With this, the weather in Odisha is likely to witness significant changes.

On Tuesday, Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar recorded the highest day time temperature at 37 degree Celsius. Apart from which, Boudh city also recorded a high day time temperature at 36 degree Celsius. 15 other cities have recorded temperature above 35 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Bhawanipatna, Jharsuguda, and Paralakhemundi recorded daily temperature at 35.6 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, Titlagarh, Balangir, Angul, Nayagarh, and Jagatsinghpur stood at 35.5 degree Celsius. Further, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Talcher, Chandbali, and Balasore stood at 35 degree Celsius.

Air containing vapour continues to enter into the state under the influence of a prevailing high pressure area. Due to which, significant change in the Odisha weather is being experienced. The nighttime temperature has increased by two to three degree Celsius in several parts of the state. Forecasts from the regional meteorological department suggest slight to moderate rainfall in some parts of the state in the next 24 hours.