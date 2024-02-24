Odisha experiences rain today, weather likely to remain same for next 5 days

Bhubaneswar: Parts of Odisha including Capital city of Bhubaneswar experienced light rainfall early morning on Saturday. As per prediction of regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state is likely to experience rain for next five days.

Meanwhile, Paralakhemundi recorded highest temperature with mercury touching 35.6 degree Celsius. At the same time, districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda and Boudh are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorm today (Saturday).

Day 1 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 24.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 25.02.2024):

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and at one or two places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, Rayagada, Koraput and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 25.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 26.02.2024):

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Boudh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 26.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 27.02.2024):

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 27.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 28.02.2024):

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha, Khurda, Puri, Boudh, Sonepur and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 28.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 29.02.2024):

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.