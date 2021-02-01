Odisha: Excise sub-inspector in Vigilance net

By IANS 19

Sambalpur: Tightening the noose around corrupt officials, Vigilance sleuths on Monday conducted simultaneous raids at the residence and office of Belpahar Excise sub-inspector on charges of amassing disproportionate assets from his known source of income.

As per reports, Excise sub-inspector Debendra Praharaj has disproportionate assets worth crores including movable and immovable assets.

The Vigilance team conducted simultaneous searches at four different places including his office in Belpahar, his residence in Kalyani Nagar, Sambalpur, his chamber in Excise EIEB office and his house in Gobindtala.

The Vigilance sleuths also seized many important documents during the raid.

More details awaited.

