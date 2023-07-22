Odisha Excise IIC critical as ganja mafia attack him, hospitalized

Kotpad: In a shocking incident, an IIC has suffered critical injuries while conduction a raid on ganja mafia in Koraput district of Odisha.

According to the report, the incident took place near Ghodahada village under Kotpad police limits in Koraput district on Friday night.

A five-member team of excise officials had gone to conduct a raid to stop illegal Ganja trade.

It is noteworthy that two excise officers were attacked, an IIC identified as Durbadhala Biswal and a constable identified as Meghnada Sabar.

They have been admitted to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH). The IIC is said to be in a critical condition.

The Kotpad police was immediately alerted about the happenings. A team from the police station rushed to the spot of the incident launched a manhunt to nab the accused ganja mafia members. They also raided various spots in the village.

A detailed report is awaited in this matter.