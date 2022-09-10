Odisha: Excise Department Seized 1.5 quintal of Contraband in Jajpur, woman held

Jajpur: The excise department’s mobile team has seized as much as 1.5 quintal of Bhanga from a woman near Jajpur road railway station area here in Odisha today.

The accused has been identified as Sanju Behera, a resident of Chunabhati area of Byasanagar .

According to reports, the excise department got information regarding the contraband, which was coming from Bihar to Jajpur station.

A team was appointed under the leadership of Excise department inspector Sameer Mohanty.

Later, the Excise team conducted a raid and seized the contraband from the spot.

The market value of the seized Bhanga is estimated to be worth Rupees 1.5 lakhs.

The accused Sanju Behera has been arrested for smuggling the contraband and she will be forwarded to the court in the afternoon, said sources.

