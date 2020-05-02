Odisha Excise Commissioner seeks permission from Govt to open breweries

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Excise Commissioner Anjan Kumar Manik has sought permission from Odisha Govt to open plants/breweries/distilleries in advance to cater to the growing needs of liquor consumers soon after liquor shops are opened following the lifting of lockdown.

As per reports all the 12 bottling plants, 5 breweries and 2 distilleries in the state have been closed since 25 March in strict adherence to the COVID 19 guidelines. However, some relaxation permitted of late by Govt to reopen certain closed industrial units.

The Excise Commissioner’s letter to the principal secretary to Govt reads: It may be considered to reopen breweries distilleries to manufacture stockpile IMFL/ beer country liquor in advance to cater to the growing needs of liquor consumers soon after the liquor shops are opened following lifting of lockdown as and when decided by govt.”

The letter also mentioned that if permitted, the concerned bottling plants, breweries and distilleries may restrict their manpower to fifty percent or as decided by govt and enforce social distancing, compulsory use of masks, and frequent sanitazation of hands etc as per COVID guidelines.