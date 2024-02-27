Odisha: Ex School President sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment, fined Rs 10,000

Phulbani: Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani today convicted Manoj Pradhan, Ex-President, School Education Committee (SEC), Sikabadi Primary School under Raikia Block of Kandhamal district, in a Vigilance case and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him, in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months more for the offence U/s 409 IPC.

Manoj Pradhan was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No.57 dt.14.12.2017 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)PC Act, 1988/409/120-B IPC for misappropriating Govt. money meant for construction of new class room building in the premises of Sikabadi Primary School, was convicted by

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 120-B IPC. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

On February 21, the Special Judge, Vigilance in Sundergarh had convicted Kapilendra Naik, an ex-additional Tahasildar (Retired) of Kuarmunda Tahasil in Sundargarh district, and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and fine of Rs 3,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more.

The court further sentenced Naik to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and payment of fine of Rs 2,000/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

He was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundergarh TR No 29/2016 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 P.C. Act, 1988/34 IPC for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant to finalise his mutation case.